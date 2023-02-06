Rupee falls 60 paise to 81.83 versus US dollar

Rupee opened nearly 60 paise lower on Monday amid rise in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers and global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee opened nearly 60 paise lower at 82.41 vs the US dollar on Monday amid rise in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers and global crude oil benchmarks. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was trading 0.2 percent higher at 102.9.

Crude oil prices rose on Monday, rebounding from lows. Brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $80.1 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $73.5 per barrel at the last count.

"The factors driving the rupee on the positive side would be RBI green bond auction and RBI policy. The RBI will conduct a second green bond auction worth Rs 8,000 crores on 9 Feb. In the first tranche, which was conducted on 25 Jan, we had seen FDI flows hitting the market and rupee appreciating," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"On the negative side, bullish movement in US DXY and FPI outflow could pressurize on Rupee. It has been a notable jump in the US DXY over the last couple of trading sessions. If not Fed, then ECB and BoE helped US DXY to jump as their selected a less hawkish option for future policy stance," he added.

"The bullish momentum in US DXY is likely to continue this week as well and could pressurise rupee. On the FPI flow side, following a strong outflow of Rs. 28,852 crores in Jan, FPIs sold Rs. 5,700 crores in equities as doubt over Adani’s sustainability raised questions over the health of the economy. Overall, we are expecting that the pair should face a strong resistance near 82.40-50 levels, and further RBI could also intervene around those levels; which could make a reversal towards 81.50-81.30 levels again."

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened near flatline on Monday.