Rupee falls to 82.58 against US dollar

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened with minor gains on Thursday.
Rupee opened 9 paisa lower to 82.58 vs the dollar amid a rise in the value of global crude oil benchmarks. However, the dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — remained flat.
The dollar index fell by 0.2 percent to 103.2.
Oil edged up in early trade on Thursday as crude loading disruptions in Turkey and optimism over China's recovering demand continued to buoy sentiment.
Brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent higher at $85.5 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading 0.1 percent higher at $78.4 per barrel at the last count.
First Published: Feb 9, 2023 9:19 AM IST
