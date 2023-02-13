Rupee slips to 82.68 versus the US dollar

Rupee slipped 18 paise amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Global crude oil benchmarks fell on Monday supporting the currency.

Rupee slipped 18 paise from its previous close on Monday amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Global crude oil benchmarks fell on Monday supporting the currency. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.1 percent higher at 103.6.

Crude oil prices edged lower on Monday, reversing gains from previous sessions as demand concerns overweighed the impact of Russian output cut. Brent crude futures were trading 1.1 percent lower at $85.5 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading 1.2 percent lower at $78.8 per barrel at the last count.

"A consolidatory phase continues in USD-INR, with bulls with all their efforts are not allowing the pair to move below 82.50 mark sustainably. The current divergence of USD-INR from the fall in DXY and the rise in EM currencies is yet to be filled, and would apparently be pushed by the inflows pertaining to expected FDI’s," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"If the pair breaks 82.40 levels and sustains therein, there is an 80% probability of it moving towards 82.00 first, followed by 81.80 levels. On the flip side, 82.80-83.00 remains a solid resistance zone and is less likely to be taken out," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Wednesday.