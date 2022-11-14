Rupee appreciates to 80.52 vs dollar

On Monday, India's domestic currency advanced 28 paise to open at 80.52 against US dollar amid easing greenback and global crude oil benchmarks.
India's domestic currency advanced 28 paise from its previous close of 80.80 vs dollar on Friday amid easing greenback and global crude oil benchmarks.
Recommended ArticlesView All
In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth
IST6 Min(s) Read
Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe
IST3 Min(s) Read
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — rose 0.3 percent at 106.5 at the last count.
Crude oil prices rose on Monday as China eased some of its strict COVID-19 protocols, fuelling hopes of demand recovery from the world's top crude importer. Brent crude futures advanced 0.4 percent at $96.4 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were up 0.3 percent at $89.3 per barrel.
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the week near flatline tracking largely positive moves across global markets after US inflation data released last week.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!