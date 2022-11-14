    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    currency News

    Rupee appreciates to 80.52 vs dollar

    Rupee appreciates to 80.52 vs dollar

    Rupee appreciates to 80.52 vs dollar
    By Sangam Singh

    On Monday, India's domestic currency advanced 28 paise to open at 80.52 against US dollar amid easing greenback and global crude oil benchmarks.

    India's domestic currency advanced 28 paise from its previous close of 80.80 vs dollar on Friday amid easing greenback and global crude oil benchmarks.

    The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — rose 0.3 percent at 106.5 at the last count.
    Crude oil prices rose on Monday as China eased some of its strict COVID-19 protocols, fuelling hopes of demand recovery from the world's top crude importer. Brent crude futures advanced 0.4 percent at $96.4 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were up 0.3 percent at $89.3 per barrel.
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the week near flatline tracking largely positive moves across global markets after US inflation data released last week.
     
