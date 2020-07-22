Currency Indian rupee to stabilise in future despite losing 44% value against USD in past two decades Updated : July 22, 2020 05:33 PM IST The Indian rupee began to stabilise only after 2013, when the the Reserve Bank of India emphasised inflation-targeting regime under then-Governor Raghuram Rajan. Two primary reasons behind rupee depreciation, as noted by the brokerage are high inflation and negative current account dynamics. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply