“The rupee has appreciated against all other major currencies except a few (barring the Swiss franc, the Canadian dollar, the Singapore dollar, the Russian ruble, etc.),” RBI Governor had said last week.

Answering a question in Lok Sabha on Monday, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman reasserted that the Indian currency has been strong amongst its other major peers.

"Reserve Bank has used foreign exchange reserves that it has to intervene in the market to make sure that the Dollar-Rupee fluctuation does not go too much," Sitharaman said in the House.

The rupee breeched the 83 mark vs the US dollar in October and on Tuesday, December 13, the rupee started its trading at 82.65 vs dollar, nearly half a percent up from its all time low.

"The dollar index surged to a two-decade high of around the 115 mark during Q3 CY22 as the US Fed has been jacking up rates quite aggressively this year, in their attempt to restrict widespread inflationary pressures, the highest in the last four decades. This has caused significant outflows of around $18.26 bln YTD from the domestic markets while leading to a depreciation of around 9.8 percent in the Indian rupee. Rising inflation and ballooning CAD have also been the key catalysts behind the sharp weakness seen in the local unit," market expert Sugandha Sachdeva told CNBC-TV18.com.

The value of the US dollar against a basket of six peers is inversely proportional to the value of rupee. That is, if the value of greenback rises, the value of rupee depreciates and vice versa.

A drop in inflation is providing a major support to the currency. According to the official data, the Consumer Price Index inflation for the month of November came in at 5.9 percent, falling below the six percent mark for the first time this year.

The Finance Minister stated that the rupee has been strong against every currency. She asserted that India's foreign reserves are increasing. "Before criticizing, look at the data of growing FDIs and FIIs in the country," she rebutted in the Lok Sabha.

"Up to some extent, the given facts (what the FM has said) are true as the rupee was seen depreciating by almost 12 percent (from 74.50 at the start of this year to 83.25 in mid-Oct) against a rise of almost 20 percent in the US dollar index. However, a severe fall in Euro, Pound, Yen, and Yuan against the USD this year was higher than the fall in rupee," Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex told CNBC-TV18.com. "Thus, rupee was seen outperforming other currencies."

However, Pabari added, "Now when the US Dollar index corrected by almost 8.5 percent, the rupee just appreciated 2.7 percent (from 83.25 to 81.00 at the end of Nov 2022)." He said the market awaits RBI’s strong intervention, which the central bank and FM have been reiterating for their control over the currency.

"RBI has been actively intervening in the markets to curb disorderly depreciation and excessive volatility in the rupee-dollar exchange rate, by selling dollars from its large kitty of forex reserves and has also been buying at lower levels to curtail excessive appreciation of the Indian rupee," Sachdeva said.

Last week, speaking at the RBI MPC outcome announcement, Governor Shaktikanta Das said that through the period of the US dollar appreciation, the rupee’s movements have been the least disruptive relative to the peers.

Talking to CNBC-TV18, Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian Equity Strategist, Equity Cash Asia Pacific, BNP Paribas, said that Asian currencies will undergo another period of turmoil. “Asian currencies in general, would have another round of turmoil, possibly late into this year and spilling over into the first quarter of 2023. I think that is just about beginning to play out. The reasons are not difficult to imagine. We still have a significant degree of Fed tightening left, we think another 125 basis points, beginning with 50 basis points starting in December and another 75 basis points in the first quarter of 2023.”