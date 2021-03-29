  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency

Indian rupee logs over 4% gain this fiscal amid headwinds on economic front

Updated : March 29, 2021 02:55 PM IST

The financial year 2020-21 has been a roller-coaster ride for the rupee due to COVID-19.
The pandemic-induced massive sell-off in the equity market led the rupee breach record low of 76.90.
The local unit is likely to average around 73.50-74 in the financial year 2021-22.
Indian rupee logs over 4% gain this fiscal amid headwinds on economic front
Published : March 29, 2021 02:52 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Ascendas India Trust to buy 1.65 mn sq ft at IT Park in Bengaluru for Rs 1,441 cr

Ascendas India Trust to buy 1.65 mn sq ft at IT Park in Bengaluru for Rs 1,441 cr

Phase 1 polls: 84% turnout in West Bengal, 77% in Assam

Phase 1 polls: 84% turnout in West Bengal, 77% in Assam

West Bengal: 10 held for violence during phase 1 of polling

West Bengal: 10 held for violence during phase 1 of polling

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement