Indian rupee logs over 4% gain this fiscal amid headwinds on economic front Updated : March 29, 2021 02:55 PM IST The financial year 2020-21 has been a roller-coaster ride for the rupee due to COVID-19. The pandemic-induced massive sell-off in the equity market led the rupee breach record low of 76.90. The local unit is likely to average around 73.50-74 in the financial year 2021-22. Published : March 29, 2021 02:52 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply