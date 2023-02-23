Rupee up at 82.78 versus US dollar

Rupee opened seven paise higher vs the US dollar amid rise in global crude oil benchmarks and fall in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers.

Rupee opened seven paise higher from its previous close on Wednesday at 82.85 vs the US dollar amid rise in global crude oil benchmarks and fall in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 104.3.

Crude oil prices moved higher on Thursday, breaking a six day losing streak, as Fed mounted concerns that more aggressive interest. Brent crude futures were trading 0.5 percent higher at nearly $81 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.5 percent lower at $74.4 per barrel at the last count.

"India rupee is likely to trade in a narrow range of 82.55 to 82.90. The momentum has been squeezed down as positives and negatives are having a tough fight," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"On the negative side, hawkish Fed members’ speeches & meeting minutes could help the US bond yield and US Dollar index to extend its bullish move. That apart, rising geopolitical tension ahead of War anniversary is helping risk-off sentiment to dominate the sentiment. On the domestic side, the complication related to Adani stocks and profit booking in the domestic market resulted in FPI’s flight of capital," Pabari added.

On the positives, Pabari said, "FDI flows have been supportive in 2023. In the near to medium term, HDFC, REC, NABARD, and SBI are going to raise $0.5 billion each. Further, the government is also expected to raise some $1.5-2 billion over the medium term. Additionally, falling RBI’s FX reserves and stable volatility in the currency suggests that RBI is managing its currency well and not allowing it to surpass the 83 mark."

"Technically, 82.50-60 has been supported, whereas, 82.90-83.00 has been resisted over the last few sessions. Considering the given factors, one can say that the chances of a breakdown below 82.50-60 are almost 70 percent. If it breaches, then one can expect a mean-reverting level of 82-81.50 over the short term," he said.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Thursday.