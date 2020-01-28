Indian Rupee gains after 12 paise after fall in 3 sessions against dollar

Indian rupee gained 12 paise on Tuesday after witnessing losses in three consecutive sessions. The Indian currency ended the day at 71.31 against the US dollar despite concerns over coronavirus spread from China to other regions. The rupee had settled at 71.43 against US dollar on Monday.

Subdued equities, stronger dollar against key currencies and sustained foreign fund outflows restricted rupee’s rise, according to analysts.

The local currency opened at 71.37 on the interbank foreign exchange. The currency witnessed a high of 71.26 and a low of 71.41 intra-day.

Dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.05 percent to 98.00. Global crude benchmark Brent

Futures rose 0.39 percent at $58.81 per barrel. The 10-year Indian government bond yield was at 6.58 percent.

The 30-share BSE index settled 188.26 points, or 0.46 percent down at 40,966.86, while the NSE Nifty50 ended 63.20 points or 0.52 percent down at 12,055.80.

Foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 1,357.56 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Coronavirus outbreak in China has so far taken 106 lives, while about 1,300 new cases have been confirmed.