Currency
Indian Rupee gains after 12 paise after fall in 3 sessions against dollar
Updated : January 28, 2020 08:06 PM IST
Subdued equities, stronger dollar against key currencies and sustained foreign fund outflows restricted rupee’s rise, according to analysts.
The currency witnessed a high of 71.26 and a low of 71.41 intra-day.
Dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose by 0.05 percent to 98.00.
