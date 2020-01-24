Indian rupee falls 7 paise to 71.33 against US dollar
Updated : January 24, 2020 10:43 PM IST
Gains in the US dollar against the world currencies also weighed on the rupee sentiment.
The Indian currency finally settled at 71.33, registering a loss of 7 paise over the previous close.
Global crude benchmark Brent declined 0.63 percent to $61.65 per barrel.
