Rupee rises to 82.68 versus dollar as greenback remains steady

Rupee opened five paise higher vs the US dollar on Friday amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers and rise in global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee opened five paise higher from its previous close at 82.68 vs the US dollar on Friday amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers and rise in global crude oil benchmarks. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading marginally lower at 104.5.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, extending gains from the previous session, as prospects of lower Russian exports outweighed rise in US inventories. Brent crude futures were trading 0.7 percent higher at nearly $82.8 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading 0.7 percent higher at nearly $76 per barrel at the last count.

"Indian rupee didn’t react much to FOMC minutes of the meeting, despite DXY making a new high and sell-off in global equities. But traders cheered the hawkish RBI MPC minutes meeting, which helped the rupee to gain mildly," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"We expect the Rupee to trade in the range of 82.40-83.00 levels in the near term. If 82.40 is taken out, the pair shall move towards 82.20 followed by 82.00 in the short term. On the flip side, the pair is likely to resist near 83.00-83.20 levels. The overall bias remains towards Rupee appreciation as India’s economic data remains resilient compared to the rest of the world," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Friday.