Rupee falls to 82.77 versus the US dollar

Rupee slipped five paise from its previous close on Tuesday to 82.77 vs the US dollar amid ease in global crude oil benchmarks and rise in the value of greenback against a basket of six peers. The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent higher at nearly 104.

Crude oil prices fell on Tuesday as dollar strengthened, reversing gains from the previous session. Brent crude futures were trading 1.1 percent lower at $83.2 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures too were trading nearly a percent lower at $76.6 per barrel at the last count.

"Friday India’s FX reserve data highlighted the RBI has intervened in the spot market to protect the 83.00 mark. The reserves fell by over $8 billion out of that the RBI sold around $2 -$3 billion in the forex market and the remaining was market revaluation, which was the biggest decline for more than 10 months," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"FII inflows have come back into local equities, which could support the rupee. Furthermore, various bond-related inflows could keep the depreciation of the rupee under control. However, rising geo-political tension between the US China, and Russia could remain a concern. Nonetheless, we expect the Rupee to trade in the tight range of 82.40-82.90 levels in the near term, waiting for clear direction," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened higher on Tuesday.