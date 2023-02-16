Rupee rises to 82.73 versus the US dollar

Rupee rose seven paise from its previous close vs the US dollar amid fall in value of greenback against a basket of six peers and rise in global crude oil benchmarks.

Rupee opened seven paise higher from its previous close at 82.73 vs the US dollar amid fall in value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Global crude oil benchmarks, however, rose on Thursday putting pressure on the currency.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.2 percent lower at 103.6.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday, reversing losses from the previous session. Brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent higher at $85.8 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at $79 per barrel at the last count.

"India's trade deficit, which was one of the major pain points for the local currency, hit one year low of $17.8 billion, as exports and imports dropped for the second month in a row. Furthermore, HDFC today plans to raise Rs 25,000 crores through the issue of bonds, which could bring FII Flows helping to limit the downside in the rupee," said Amit Pabari of CR Forex.

"However, volumes are thin due to mixed sentiment and a range-bound movement in the currency. As witnessed from the past episodes, the RBI is expected to intervene in the spot market to curb the downside in the rupee. Hence, we expect the USD-INR to trade in the consolidated zone of 82.00-83.00, where one can participate to sell above 82.70 levels and importers can wait for dips between 82.00 to 82.30 levels," Pabari added.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 are expected to open higher on Thursday tracing global cues.