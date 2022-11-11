Rupee surges 110 paise vs dollar, biggest opening gain since 2013

By Asmita Pant

Rupee on Friday opened at a seven-week high of 80.71 vs US dollar as greenback weakens post US October inflation data. The currency has marked its biggest opening gain in nine years.

Rupee surged 110 paise from its previous close — biggest opening gain in nine years — to 80.71 vs dollar on Friday as greenback slipped against a basket of six peers following the US inflation data. Global crude oil benchmarks, however, extended gains on Friday.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — fell as much as 0.2 percent to 108 on Friday.

On Thursday, US reported an increase of 0.3 percent in its core consumer price index for the month of October. The overall CPI advanced 0.4 percent last month, bolstered by a pickup in gasoline prices, and was up 7.7 percent from a year ago.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, halting a four day falling streak as US data eased recession fears. COVID curbs in China, however, kept demand worries alive. Brent crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $93.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were also trading 0.3 percent higher at $86.7 per barrel.

"The RBI is likely to monitor the volatility and could intervene in the spot market as currency has corrected by almost three percent from an all-time low of 83.25. Today, we expect the USD-INR to trade in the range of 80.30-81.00 levels and advise to wait and watch for markets to settle," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex.