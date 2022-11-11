    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Rupee surges 110 paise vs dollar, biggest opening gain since 2013
    By Asmita Pant

    Rupee on Friday opened at a seven-week high of 80.71 vs US dollar as greenback weakens post US October inflation data. The currency has marked its biggest opening gain in nine years.

    Rupee surged 110 paise from its previous close — biggest opening gain in nine years — to 80.71 vs dollar on Friday as greenback slipped against a basket of six peers following the US inflation data. Global crude oil benchmarks, however, extended gains on Friday.

    The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — fell as much as 0.2 percent to 108 on Friday.
    On Thursday, US reported an increase of 0.3 percent in its core consumer price index for the month of October. The overall CPI advanced 0.4 percent last month, bolstered by a pickup in gasoline prices, and was up 7.7 percent from a year ago.
    Crude oil prices rose on Friday, halting a four day falling streak as US data eased recession fears. COVID curbs in China, however, kept demand worries alive. Brent crude futures were up 0.2 percent at $93.9 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were also trading 0.3 percent higher at $86.7 per barrel.
    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 made a gap-up start on the last trading day of the week amid strength across global markets.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog-
    First Published:
