Rupee depreciates to 81.94 versus dollar

As the global crude oil benchmarks advanced, the rupee opened 15 paise lower from its previous close at 81.94 versus the US dollar on Tuesday. However, the value of the greenback remained steady against a basket of six peers.

The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — is steady at 105.2 at the last count.

On Tuesday, Global crude oil benchmarks rose after a G7 price cap on Russian seaborne oil came into force on Monday on top of a European Union embargo on imports of Russian crude by sea. Brent crude futures were up by 0.70 percent at $83.27 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were also trading 0.81 percent higher at $77.55 per barrel.

"Having a daily demand of nearly a billion dollars, the pressure on the rupee will be mounted in the absence of FII and RBI selling US dollars to support the liquidity. The range of 81.00-82.20 has been broadly supported over a month. On the upside, 82.00- 82.20 will remain a strong resistance a possible intervention from RBI could be seen there. On the flip side, the pair is likely to move towards 81.50 levels in the coming sessions," said Amit Pabari, Managing Director at CR Forex Advisory.

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the session lower on Tuesday amid weak global cues ahead of the RBI's MPC meet outcome.