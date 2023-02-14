Rupee rises to 82.58 versus the US dollar

Rupee advanced amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Global crude oil benchmarks fell on Tuesday supporting the currency.
Rupee opened 82.58 against from its previous at 82.72 versus the US dollar on Tuesday amid steadiness in value of greenback against a basket of six peers. Global crude oil benchmarks fell on Tuesday supporting the currency.
The dollar index — which measures the American currency against the yen, the pound, the Canadian dollar, the Swedish krona, the Swiss franc and the euro — was last trading 0.15 percent higher at 103.1.
Crude oil prices edged lower on Tuesday after the US government said it will release more crude from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) and on other reports that more supply is coming into the market. Brent crude futures were trading 0.75 percent lower at $85.96 per barrel at the last count. WTI futures were trading 1.16 percent lower at $79.22 per barrel at the last count.
Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened on a positive noted on Tuesday.
First Published: Feb 14, 2023 9:19 AM IST
