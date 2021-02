'Bitcoin is back in the buzz yet again! A couple of days ago, after Tesla stated that the company had invested in Bitcoin, the value of the cryptocurrency surged to a new record high of over $43,450. The company also said that it expects to begin accepting Bitcoin as a form of payment for its products “in the near future”. This has, probably, caused many people to wonder if they should dive into the Bitcoin craze. However, it’s important to keep in mind that trading in Bitcoin involves big risks. Let’s take you through one of the earliest Bitcoin heists, where a user lost coins worth $5,00,000

25,000 Bitcoins gone!

The user, who went by the name ‘Allinvain’ was a member of a Bitcoin talk forum. Allinvain had amassed 25,000 Bitcoins in 2011. Those days, mining the cryptocurrency was easier — people could generate thousands of Bitcoins by using a conventional home computer. That’s what even Allinvain did. However, on June 13, 2011, the user became the first entity to suffer a major loss owing to a Bitcoin heist. The 25,000 Bitcoins were stolen from the user’s wallet after hackers compromised the Windows computer that was being used to trade in the cryptocurrency.

Around that time, the price of a Bitcoin was $20, making the loss worth around $5,00,000 then. One fine morning, the user woke up to find a large chunk of the Bitcoin balance gone. Allinvain believed that someone had hacked into the computer and stolen the Bitcoins from the hard drive.

On Wednesday (February 10), Bitcoin was trading around the $46,500 mark. So, if those 25,000 coins had not been stolen—and ‘Allinvain’ had held on to them until today —their value would have been worth over $1.16 billion — in terms of rupee, its value would have been around Rs 8,475 crore! Yes, you heard that right!