Currency How long will RBI keep buying dollar and prevent rupee from appreciation? Updated : August 18, 2020 11:01 AM IST RBI has accumulated nearly $62.63 billion of Forex reserves so far since March 2020. The central bank not just bought dollars but also played a great role in controlling the volatility in the pair. The primary trend for the rupee is on a stronger side as the pair is continuously making lower highs right from the month of April. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply