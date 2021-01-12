  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency
Currency

Has 2021 changed the course of wind for Dollar or it’s merely a passing breeze?

Updated : January 12, 2021 10:50 AM IST

The US 10 year treasury yields shot up to 10 months high at 1.19 percent due to expectations of further borrowing by the US treasury.
This move was further accelerated after the US President-elect Joe Biden said Americans need more economic relief now
Has 2021 changed the course of wind for Dollar or it’s merely a passing breeze?

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

People shouldn't hesitate to get vaccinated, listen to scientists: Delhi's 1st COVID patient

People shouldn't hesitate to get vaccinated, listen to scientists: Delhi's 1st COVID patient

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Seven of top-10 most valued firms add over Rs 1.37 lakh crore in market cap

Govt buys 531 lakh tonnes paddy till Jan 8 at MSP for over Rs 1 lakh crore

Govt buys 531 lakh tonnes paddy till Jan 8 at MSP for over Rs 1 lakh crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement