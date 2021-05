The government may form a committee of experts to oversee cryptocurrency trade in the country as it looks at possibilities to regulate the digital currency instead of banning it altogether, according to a report on Wednesday.

The Centre is likely to form a panel of experts whose role could be to study the use of blockchain for technological enhancement and recommend ways to regulate cryptos as digital assets instead of a currency, the Economic Times reported citing sources.

The need for a new policy arises as the recommendation by a committee, headed by former finance secretary Subhash Garg in 2019, to impose a blanket ban on digital coins is now outdated, the report said.

Also Read| Short term vs long term: Which is better for investments in cryptocurrencies?

To understand and regulate crypto assets in India, the government has also asked companies to disclose their dealings in digital currency. The Union Finance Ministry is monitoring the growing volume of cryptocurrency trading in the country and is also discussing with stakeholders the potential supervisory risks involved, according to the ET report.

The new panel is likely to examine the working methods to operationalise the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI’s) proposed digital rupee.

RBI, however, has raised multiple concerns about cryptocurrencies and is waiting for the Union government's decision on whether to ban or legalise them in India. Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur earlier held a meeting with crypto industry experts and bankers in this matter.

Also Read: Bitcoin collapse explained: Why has the cryptocurrency nosedived?

Thakur and a dozen other names including a few representatives from the Opposition are being considered to part of the new committee on cypto, the report added.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is likely to be briefed by officials about the latest developments in the cryptocurrency space later this month.