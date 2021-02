Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday that a high-level Inter Ministerial Committee (IMC) suggested a ban on all the private cryptocurrencies, except any virtual currencies issued by the state.

She said that the Central government will take the decision on the recommendations by the committee constituted under the Chairmanship of Secretary (Economic Affairs).

Earlier today, MoS Finance Anurag Thakur said that the bill on cryptocurrencies is being finalised and will be sent to Cabinet soon.

"Cryptocurrencies are not currencies, or securities or commodities. The current laws are inadequate to deal with them. Regulators Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and SEBI India do not have the framework to regulate cryptocurrencies," he said in the upper house of Parliament.

In April 2018, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a circular, prohibiting banks and financial institutions from dealing with the cryptocurrencies like bitcoin.