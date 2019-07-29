#Budget2019#JetAirways#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency
Currency

From Belarus to Bahrain, the small states going big on cryptocurrency

Updated : July 29, 2019 12:12 PM IST

Belarus is among a handful of smaller countries coming up with specific rule books for digital currencies. Their efforts could help shape the development of the global market and the growth of industry players, from exchange platforms to brokers.
Major financial centres like London and New York, which apply traditional financial services rules to the sector, might be attractive to big institutions seeking safety but the compliance complexity and costs preclude many of the startups at the heart of the fledgling industry.
ZPX, a Singapore-based crypto firm, will launch a cryptocurrency trading platform, Qume, next month catering to institutional investors such as high-frequency proprietary trading firms and hedge funds.
From Belarus to Bahrain, the small states going big on cryptocurrency
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Over 400 stocks in S&P BSE500 index eroded investor wealth in July; 11 stocks tanked over 25%

Over 400 stocks in S&P BSE500 index eroded investor wealth in July; 11 stocks tanked over 25%

TV18 Broadcast reports strong EBITDA, revenue growth in Q1

TV18 Broadcast reports strong EBITDA, revenue growth in Q1

Vodafone Idea shares plunge over 28% to 52-week low after Q1 results

Vodafone Idea shares plunge over 28% to 52-week low after Q1 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV