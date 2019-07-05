Currency
Forex reserves hit new high of $427.67 billion
Updated : July 05, 2019 08:06 PM IST
In the previous reporting week, the reserves had surged by $4.215 billion to $426.42 billion.
The reserves nearing $428 billion can take care of imports for almost 10 months
Gold reserves remained unchanged at $22.958 billion.
