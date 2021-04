The Indian rupee plunged soon after the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) announced its monetary policy on Wednesday. The local currency fell 1.5 percent to 74.55 against the US dollar, witnessing biggest one-day drop seen since August 2019.

Concerns over rising COVID-19 cases in the country and a dovish monetary policy by the central bank pressurised the rupee.

“The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has resurfaced concerns over the Indian economy and it is expected to see slow growth. Additionally, rising crude prices, weakening foreign fund inflows amid a strengthening dollar and rising US 10-year bond yields also impacted sentiments,” said Ajay Kedia, Dierctor, Kedia Advisory.

What were the RBI’s announcements?

On Wednesday (April 7), the RBI assured markets that it will purchase government securities (G-Sec) worth Rs 1 lakh crore in the first quarter of FY22 under G-SAP 1.0. The banking regulator added that the first auction under G-SAP aggregating Rs 25,000 crore will be held on April 15, 2021. Further, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the RBI also kept the repo rate (lending rate for commercial banks) unchanged at 4 percent. Similarly, the reverse repo rate was kept unchanged at 3.35 percent.

What triggered the fall of the rupee?

The announcements of liquidity infusion into the market via the bond program set the rupee sliding, according to analysts. The loss in the rupee's strength on Wednesday made the Indian currency the worst performer in Asia.

Market analysts believe that the RBI stuck to a loose monetary policy to ensure liquidity in the market over the long term. The step, they say, has been taken to keep up the country's growth in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19.

Some also believe that the rupee fell sharply as the forex market wasn't expecting that the RBI would take such a 'dovish' (supporting low-interest rates and an expansionary monetary policy) stance.

The Indian rupee has went on to witness steep depreciation towards five-month lows as rising Covid-19 cases in the country have created an atmosphere of lingering uncertainty, posing risks to an already fragile state of recovery.

"The RBI will continue to maintain the ultra-loose monetary policy and infuse liquidity for a long time as Covid surge will keep imparting uncertainty to growth outlook. The forex market wasn't expecting such a dovish stance and rupee got set on fire. The resistance in USDINR spot have become support as RBI intervention was missing," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

Is the fall good?

While a fall in the rupee will make India's exports cheaper and thereby, competitive, it also makes the country's imports expensive. However, the export gains that come with the fall in the rupee’s strength depend on the global demand for Indian goods.

According to experts, the rupee falling below the 75-mark isn’t considered good as it makes crude oil import too expensive for India.

Outlook

Going ahead, the demand for domestic currency is likely to get hit amid pressures arising from the second wave of the virus. Analysts expect further depreciation in the rupee.

Sugandha Sachdeva, Vice president - Commodity and Currency Research at Religare Broking.