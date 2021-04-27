  • SENSEX
Bitcoin rises 10%, reclaims $53k after last week’s pullback; find out why

Updated : April 27, 2021 04:03:37 IST

Bitcoin recouped its losses and surged over $50,000 -- its psychological support line -- on Monday.
It climbed about 10 percent to close at $54,338.
The digital currency, having gained nearly 3 percent in the last 24 hours, was trading at $53,461 on Tuesday.
Published : April 27, 2021 02:57 PM IST

