Bitcoin rises 10%, reclaims $53k after last week's pullback; find out why Updated : April 27, 2021 04:03:37 IST Bitcoin recouped its losses and surged over $50,000 -- its psychological support line -- on Monday. It climbed about 10 percent to close at $54,338. The digital currency, having gained nearly 3 percent in the last 24 hours, was trading at $53,461 on Tuesday. Published : April 27, 2021 02:57 PM IST