Currency Expanding Reserves: What's in the RBI's bucket list and way forward for rupee Updated : November 25, 2020 12:25 PM IST Over the past eight months, the economy is juddering in the middle of Covid-19 waves yet captain RBI gets adventurous and dives to collect the treasures! The foreign exchange reserves have raised from $469.91 billion in mid-March to $572.7 billion as of today. With this figure, India is just $11 billion far to surpass Russia and marking its position on number 4.