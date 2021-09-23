Evergrande, Fed or debt ceiling- what will drive the US dollar index next?

In financial risk management, there is a famous tool called- VaR (Value at Risk). A ‘99 percent VaR’ suggests that at a given 99 percent confidence level (99 percent going right), one will not have specific loss beyond certain levels. It means that there is still 1 percent chance that the given specific loss could occur.

The market always discounts whatever is known or expected and is never prepared for the things which are least expected. It is as simple as that, higher the chances of occurring, lower the impact would be and lower the chances of occurring, higher the impact would be.

The below article will discuss about the 3 hot topics of the current market- Fed, Evergrande and US debt ceiling. We shall also discuss about their chances of occurrence in the near term and its likely impact on the market.

Federal Reserve meeting:

After hawkish June and slight dovish July policy, now the market participants will closely watch the currently held two-day policy as this one will give ‘Dot Plot’ analysis and will clear the picture for a rate hike. The resurgence of COVID has caused recent data to remain sluggish would have an adverse impact on the on-going strong growth, thus, Fed could delay their announcement to the November meeting.

They are expected to issue guidance and will also check whether “substantial further progress” on inflation and jobs, that is, lowering inflation from 4 percent to the 2 percent target, and unemployment from 5.4 percent to a pre-pandemic 3.5 percent.

Even if they think for pre-tapering, then they could announce for tapering of $40 billion MBS. Overall, the chances of tapering of MBS (Mortgage Backed Securities) are just 20 percent, and the full $120 billion tapering is just 5 percent. The impact of the MBS tapering on US DXY will be slightly positive up to 93.80-94.00 levels and if full tapering is announced then we could see a move towards 94.50-94.70 levels. However, this is least expected. Any further upward revision in the dot plot will also send DXY higher towards 94 mark.

Evergrande Crisis:

After expanding rapidly for years and snapping up assets, China’s economy boomed. But now it seems that dark cloud is covering the economy as Evergrande snowed under a crushing debt of $300 billion. The real estate sector accounts for close to 29 percent of the Chinese economy. It’s a whale in China’s high-yield dollar bond market, accounting for about 16 percent of outstanding notes.

The actual problem intensified last year when China introduced rules to rein in the borrowing costs of developers to cap on debt in relation to a firm’s cash flows, assets and capital levels. If we combine the 10 names that are facing significant stress, the liabilities exposed to default are over $500 billion, which includes payments to suppliers and employees. The result was seen across global financial markets since last week and also reflected on the China’s Credit Defualt Swap (CDS), which jumped to the highest level since October, 2020.

For the commodity market, it is a massive risk to the bulk metals complex, where iron ore is already down by 46 percent from high and other global metals too down by 7-10 percent. The impact was also seen on Indian metal and chemical stocks. Though Beijing is expected to bail out and contain the contagion risk, the global economy will be affected if the Chinese government fails to support it fully. The event of ‘Evergrande default’ is negligible (approximately 2 percent) as major holders of the debt are the Chinese banks or the financial institutions. However, it is unavoidable as tightening of the credit market, de-growth of the economy or a fall in commodity prices could harm global markets too. In any uncertain case, if Evergrande announces default then meltdown would surely happen in equity, commodity and bond markets.

US debt ceiling:

Whenever you face ceiling water leakage at your home, you immediately fix it. Correct! Then, it’s about the country’s debt ceiling. If not increased then leakage of a credit rating downgrade, fall in the equity market, the shutdown of the government work will start entering and impacting the economy. The debt ceiling is the maximum amount of money that the United States can borrow cumulatively by issuing bonds.

The ceiling has been raised or suspended numerous times over the years to avoid the worst-case scenario to avoid default on the US government debt. In 2019, Congress voted to suspend the debt limit until July 31, 2021. On 1st Aug, the debt limit of $28.5 trillion was re-imposed, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has warned lawmakers many times that the department may run out of ways to stave off a default very soon.

Obviously, the U.S. government has never actually defaulted on its debt and isn’t expected to this time, either. Yet, the threat of default has also impacted the market. In the worst-case scenario with just 1 percent of probability of occurrence, the default could be temporarily or a last-minute fight over the debt limit could lead to another downgrade of the U.S. debt rating(akin to what happened in 2011), on some of its obligations, including those Social Security payments, veterans’ benefits and salaries for federal workers. This would send borrowing costs higher, including credit card, car loans and mortgage rates as pricing pegged to the yields on US treasury notes. Moreover, fear of default could rattle the stock market and send shock waves throughout the economy. Last time, when S&P had downgraded observing a risk of default, the DXY had remained on a sideways as safe-have demand and risk of US de-growth clashed with one another.

Outlook:

Concluding the article in short, the occurrence of unexpected event remains lower and hence when it occurs, it becomes a pain for the market. Thus, occurrence of any one of the above 3 topics-Fed, Evergrande or US debt ceiling could create havoc in the market. If there is a ‘contagion risk’, where we observe sell-off across asset classes, then one should sit on cash and avoid taking risk. The liquidity crunch during crisis time helps USD to strengthen and other DM and EM FX to get weaken. Thus, risk-on sentiment in the US could support USD to strengthen as base case for tapering increases, or in other scenario where unexpected event occurs then also USD will get strengthen due to risk-off sentiment. Overall, we are expecting that US DXY to jump higher to test 94.50-70 over short term and 95.50 over medium term.