EURO is prepping up to dive close to 1.16 levels against US dollar Updated : March 10, 2021 10:58 AM IST Over the period of last 12 months, EURO had risen nearly over 15 percent from 1.0650 to 1.23000 levels. Looking at the fundamentals, it seems the euro-dollar can hit bottom close to 1.1650 levels in the medium term. Published : March 10, 2021 10:58 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply