Euro catched eye after ECB meet; pound shows resilience, dollar struggle continues

Updated : September 18, 2020 01:10 PM IST

The EURO showed some advances as the last week’s ECB reversed the downward sloping move for the pair.
The BoE gave the clearest signal yet again that it may consider cutting interest rates below zero for the first time in its history
The Dollar Index has been confined to a 92.00-94.00 trading range since July end and has been trading broadly sideways.
