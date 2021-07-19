Ethereum co-founder quitting crypto space as he 'doesn’t feel safe'

Ethereum network co-founder and entrepreneur Anthony Di Iorio has said that he's quitting the cryptocurrency world, partially because of 'personal safety concerns'.

“I don’t feel necessarily safe in this space. If I was focused on larger problems, I think I’d be safer,” said Di Iorio, according to a Bloomberg report. He added that he doesn’t plan on funding any more blockchain projects. Di Iorio has also refused to disclose his cryptocurrency holdings or net worth.

The 48-year-old Canadian techie has had a security team since 2017, with the guards travelling with him, according to media reports.

Di Iorio, who is also the CEO and co-founder of Canadian blockchain company Decentral, has said that he plans to sell the company in the coming weeks for fiat currency.

Decentral-created Jaxx is one of the most popular crypto wallets in the world. The digital wallet garnered about 1 million customers this year.

Currently, Di Iorio is involved in Project Arrow, which is run by a high-school friend, that’s building a zero-emission vehicle. “I want to diversify to not being a crypto guy, but being a guy tackling complex problems,” Di Iorio told Bloomberg.

He, however, said, “I will incorporate crypto when needed, but a lot of times, it’s not... It’s really a small percentage of what the world needs.”

Back in 2013, Di Iorio along with Charles Hoskinson, Vitalik Buterin, Gavin Wood created the Ethereum network. Today, Ether — the native token of the network — has a market value of about $225 billion.

Di Iorio's announcement comes just days after the Dogecoin co-creator Jackson Palmer criticised the crypto world and called it “the worst parts of today’s capitalist system (e.g. corruption, fraud, inequality)”.

In a series of tweets, Palmer called the industry 'inherently right-wing' and cryptocurrency a 'hyper-capitalistic' technology.