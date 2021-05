Ether, a cryptocurrency linked to ethereum blockchain, extended gains to hit another record peak on Tuesday, after breaking above $3,000 for the first time a day earlier as investors bet on its growing utility.

At the time of writing this article, ether was trading at $3,380, nearly 10 percent up in the last 24 hours, according to data on CoinDesk. The cryptocurrency has gained over 30 percent in the last seven days and over 360 percent this year.

On the other hand, bitcoin was trading in the red as the digital coin lost over 3 percent on Tuesday. It was trading at $56,105.12 at the time of writing this article.

Dogecoin also gained nearly 15 percent on Tuesday, amounting to a gain of nearly 62 percent in the last seven days.

Traders have attributed the gains in ether to a catch-up on bitcoin's late 2020 leap and as upgrades to the ethereum blockchain make it more useful, Reuters reported.

Interest in digital coins surged in 2020, with the coins maintaining the momentum through 2021. Rising institutional interest, combined with acceptance from companies like Tesla has taken digital currencies to their peak.

While bitcoin has been slated as digital gold and a hedge against inflation, ethereum is different, experts say.

In December 2020, ethereum began transiting to a "proof of stake" model, from its "proof of work" model. Now, its network relies on 'stakers' who hold ethers to process new transactions.

For validating a transaction on the new network, a staker must deposit 32 ether coins to a crypto wallet using smart contract. Smart contracts are automatically executed using code on ethereum network.

The stakers are then awarded for validating transactions. Staking allows investors to earn interest on their holdings after some time.

There is also excitement around ethereum's DeFi applications. These 'decentralised finance' products replicate traditional financial products but they bypass middlemen like banks. These products are also attracting institutional interest -- another reason behind the rapid rise of ether.