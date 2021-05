Cryptocurrency ether broke past USD 4,000 on Monday, hitting a record high for the third consecutive session. Ether, traded using the ethereum blockchain, has soared almost 450 percent in 2021. It last bought USD 4,038 on the Binance exchange.

Bitcoin rose roughly 2 percent to hit a three-week high.

Dogecoin, launched as a parody cryptocurrency, steadied around 54 US cents after dropping as low as 41.6 cents after Tesla boss and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk described it as a ”hustle” during a television appearance.