Once again Elon Musk's tweet sent Dogecoin soaring to the moon as the meme currency surged 17 percent on Friday, erasing losses of the last seven sessions.

Musk took to Twitter to announce that he is working with Doge developers to improve the system transaction efficiency. "Working with Doge devs to improve system transaction efficiency. Potentially promising," he said.

At the time of writing, Dogecoin was trading nearly 17.16 percent higher at $0.52, according to data from CoinDesk.

However, it remained unclear whether Musk was referring to Dogecoin's energy efficiency -- an issue that made Tesla stop accepting payments in Bitcoin. Bitcoin has been on a downward trajectory since then.

Bitcoin is heading to its worst week since Friday. At the time of writing, it was trading at $48,983, nearly 4 percent down in the last 24 hours.

Musk's tweets have a tendency to send the markets surging or plummeting, more so when the tweets concern cryptocurrency.

Earlier when Musk announced Tesla accepting payments in bitcoin, the coin crossed the $60,000 levels. Now that he has withdrawn the decision, the coin plunged nearly 17 percent Wednesday.

While the coin had since overcome the fall and rebounded on Thursday and was trading well above $50,000-level, its downward journey began again after another shock.

The reports on a regulatory probe into crypto exchange Binance sent Bitcoin spiralling again on Friday. Under the added pressure, Bitcoin lost 4 percent and it is currently trading below its psychological support line of $50,000.

Blockchain data provider Glassnode on Monday said there are indications that a portion of bitcoin's capital is rotating towards ethereum and dogecoin.

In the past seven days, while Bitcoin has lost 12.11 percent, according to data from CoinMarketCap, Ether has gained nearly 11 percent during the same period (though it was trading in red on Friday). At the time of writing, the coin was down nearly 5 percent at $3,798.

Ethereum has soared this year, majorly ignited by the boom in DeFi -- platforms that facilitate crypto-denominated lending outside traditional banking.

Dogecoin too has suffered blows from Elon Musk when he referred to the coin as a "hustle". The coin had dropped 10 percent sharply after the tweet.