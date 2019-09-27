Dollar supported by safety flows; euro at new 2-year low
Updated : September 27, 2019 08:35 AM IST
In Asian trade it was steady around 107.75 yen, near a one-week peak, and edged higher against the euro to $1.0916.
The pound wallowed at $1.2325, close to a two-week low hit on Thursday.
The Chinese yuan eased in offshore trade to 7.1300 per dollar.
