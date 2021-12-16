Dollar sheds early gains after Fed signalled rate hikes

The US dollar shed early gains on Wednesday a couple of hours after the Fed issued a new statement on monetary policy that paved the way for three one-quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases next year.

The US dollar index rose as much as 0.3 percent right after the Fed announcement, but by the time Fed Chair Jerome Powell finished a news conference 90 minutes later, stocks were climbing to near record levels and dollar index was down 0.2 percent.

"That was a catalyst to move into some of the riskier currencies, like the euro, like sterling," Reuters quoted as saying Joseph Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.

Other risk-on currencies, such as the dollars of Australia, Canada and New Zealand, also gained against the dollar, while the Japanese yen, seen as safer haven, lost.

"Wall Street is somewhat comforted that the Fed's not on autopilot raising rates. It's going to keep close tabs on the coronavirus and if it needs to go slower it will," Manimbo said.

Attention now turns to meetings on Thursday of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. The banks are trying to balance the need to support economies threatened by the coronavirus with the need to withdraw easy money to cool inflation.

The greenback has been bolstered recently by expectations that US interest rates will rise faster than those in other countries. The dollar index, even after Wednesday's up-and-down, was about 0.6 percent short of its highest level in more than a year.

The euro and British pound each rose about 0.3 percent against the dollar. The euro traded at $1.1292 and the pound at $1.3262 at 4:29 pm EST (2129 GMT).

The Australian dollar rose 1 percemt to $0.7173 and the kiwi rose 0.6 percent to $0.6782.

Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.4 percet to 114.0200.

Cryptocurrency bitcoin was up 2 percent to $49,225.

Currency bid prices at 4:29 pm (2129 GMT)

Description RIC Last US Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Dollar index

96.3420 96.5620 -0.22% 7.069% +96.9140 +96.2960

Euro/Dollar

$1.1292 $1.1258 +0.31% -7.58% +$1.1299 +$1.1221

Dollar/Yen

114.0200 113.5600 +0.41% +10.36% +114.2550 +113.6300

Euro/Yen

128.76 128.07 +0.54% +1.45% +128.8100 +128.0000

Dollar/Swiss

0.9246 0.9242 +0.05% +4.52% +0.9294 +0.9235

Sterling/Dollar

$1.3262 $1.3227 +0.26% -2.94% +$1.3282 +$1.3172

Dollar/Canadian

1.2836 1.2864 -0.21% +0.81% +1.2935 +1.2833

Aussie/Dollar

$0.7173 $0.7106 +0.97% -6.73% +$0.7177 +$0.7093

Euro/Swiss

1.0441 1.0402 +0.37% -3.39% +1.0442 +1.0400

Euro/Sterling

0.8512 0.8510 +0.02% -4.76% +0.8529 +0.8487

NZ

Dollar/Dollar $0.6782 $0.6742 +0.63% -5.53% +$0.6787 +$0.6702

Dollar/Norway

9.0030 9.1010 -1.17% +4.75% +9.1210 +8.9780

Euro/Norway

10.1700 10.2540 -0.82% -2.84% +10.2777 +10.1367

Dollar/Sweden

9.0776 9.1392 -0.39% +10.75% +9.1675 +9.0736

Euro/Sweden

10.2472 10.2875 -0.39% +1.70% +10.3080 +10.2448

