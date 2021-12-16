Dollar sheds early gains after Fed signalled rate hikes

The US dollar shed early gains on Wednesday a couple of hours after the Fed issued a new statement on monetary policy that paved the way for three one-quarter-percentage-point interest rate increases next year.
The US dollar index rose as much as 0.3 percent right after the Fed announcement, but by the time Fed Chair Jerome Powell finished a news conference 90 minutes later, stocks were climbing to near record levels and dollar index was down 0.2 percent.
"That was a catalyst to move into some of the riskier currencies, like the euro, like sterling," Reuters quoted as saying Joseph Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions.
Other risk-on currencies, such as the dollars of Australia, Canada and New Zealand, also gained against the dollar, while the Japanese yen, seen as safer haven, lost.
"Wall Street is somewhat comforted that the Fed's not on autopilot raising rates. It's going to keep close tabs on the coronavirus and if it needs to go slower it will," Manimbo said.
Attention now turns to meetings on Thursday of the European Central Bank and the Bank of England. The banks are trying to balance the need to support economies threatened by the coronavirus with the need to withdraw easy money to cool inflation.
The greenback has been bolstered recently by expectations that US interest rates will rise faster than those in other countries. The dollar index, even after Wednesday's up-and-down, was about 0.6 percent short of its highest level in more than a year.
The euro and British pound each rose about 0.3 percent against the dollar. The euro traded at $1.1292 and the pound at $1.3262 at 4:29 pm EST (2129 GMT).
The Australian dollar rose 1 percemt to $0.7173 and the kiwi rose 0.6 percent to $0.6782.
Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar was up 0.4 percet to 114.0200.
Cryptocurrency bitcoin was up 2 percent to $49,225.
Currency bid prices at 4:29 pm (2129 GMT)
Description RIC Last US Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Previous Change
Session
Dollar index
96.3420 96.5620 -0.22% 7.069% +96.9140 +96.2960
Euro/Dollar
$1.1292 $1.1258 +0.31% -7.58% +$1.1299 +$1.1221
Dollar/Yen
114.0200 113.5600 +0.41% +10.36% +114.2550 +113.6300
Euro/Yen
128.76 128.07 +0.54% +1.45% +128.8100 +128.0000
Dollar/Swiss
0.9246 0.9242 +0.05% +4.52% +0.9294 +0.9235
Sterling/Dollar
$1.3262 $1.3227 +0.26% -2.94% +$1.3282 +$1.3172
Dollar/Canadian
1.2836 1.2864 -0.21% +0.81% +1.2935 +1.2833
Aussie/Dollar
$0.7173 $0.7106 +0.97% -6.73% +$0.7177 +$0.7093
Euro/Swiss
1.0441 1.0402 +0.37% -3.39% +1.0442 +1.0400
Euro/Sterling
0.8512 0.8510 +0.02% -4.76% +0.8529 +0.8487
NZ
Dollar/Dollar $0.6782 $0.6742 +0.63% -5.53% +$0.6787 +$0.6702
Dollar/Norway
9.0030 9.1010 -1.17% +4.75% +9.1210 +8.9780
Euro/Norway
10.1700 10.2540 -0.82% -2.84% +10.2777 +10.1367
Dollar/Sweden
9.0776 9.1392 -0.39% +10.75% +9.1675 +9.0736
Euro/Sweden
10.2472 10.2875 -0.39% +1.70% +10.3080 +10.2448
-With agency inputs
