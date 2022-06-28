Dollar retreats as markets rethink Federal rate bets, eye ECB hikes

The US dollar struggled versus its major rivals on Monday as softening inflation expectations prompted a reassessment of the prospects for aggressive interest rate hikes but volatile markets cushioned a broader decline.

Aggressive rate hike bets have boosted the dollar with an index rising to a nearly two-decade high of 105.79 earlier this month. But with some high-frequency data indicators showing economic momentum starting to cool and a broader drop in commodity prices, investors are becoming cautious.

"It's hard for Wall Street to confidently say there is a bottom in place, so a lot of traders are still looking to fade whatever rallies emerge," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Against its rivals, the dollar edged 0.12 percent lower to 103.9. Earlier this month, it hit 105.79, its highest since late 2002.

Futures pricing shows traders now anticipating the US Federal Reserve's benchmark funds rate stabilizing around 3.5 percent from March next year, a pullback from pricing in rates zooming to around 4 percent in 2023.

"Today is a consolidation day," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex LLC. "I think that we're just waiting for more data, and that data comes out later this week," he added, pointing to a readout expected on Friday detailing consumer prices in the eurozone.

Meanwhile, the euro was buoyed by expectations that the European Central Bank will soon raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

"Everyone is looking forward to this first-rate hike that we're going to get from the ECB, and I think that the risks of a dovish hike are fading," said Moya.

The euro was up 0.27 percent at $1.05.

The euro led gainers versus the dollar as the European Central Bank's annual forum on central banking in Sintra, Portugal, got underway with ECB President Christine Lagarde and US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell both attending the meeting. Markets will watch for any signs of future policy moves.

Commodity currencies came under pressure on Monday as data showed profits at China's industrial firms shrank again, albeit at a slower pace, in May after a sharp fall in April.

Elsewhere, Russia's rouble weakened in the interbank market as Russia headed for its first sovereign default since the Bolshevik revolution a century ago.