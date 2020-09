The dollar index rose on Tuesday and is trading near its two-month high levels as investors await further developments in the US fiscal stimulus talks, economic data ahead of the keenly eyed first debate between US Presidential candidates.

Last week, the dollar index posted its biggest weekly gains since April hitting its two-month peak level above 94.79.

The greenback has gained against most currencies on the back of concerns over the economic impact of the second wave of COVID-19 infection cases, and the consequent impact on the economic growth of major countries including the US and in Europe.

In times of global economic uncertainty, the safe-haven status of the US dollar has encouraged investors to park their money in the greenback.

Analysts believe the dollar is likely to gain further due to the US Federal Reserve’s warnings that the US economy needs more fiscal stimulus. That is because the US economy is considered a barometer of the health of the global economy. If the world's largest economy is expected to do poorly, investors fear other economies are likely to do worse, and so reduce exposure to riskier assets like emerging market equities and bonds.

Meanwhile, the developments over the US presidential elections also affect the dollar index.

The debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden is set to take place on September 29. Investors will be keenly watching how the market reacts to perceived victories by either candidate.

