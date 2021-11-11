Dollar gains against other currencies as US inflation spikes to 30-year peak

The US dollar gained its highest in a year on Wednesday against sterling and the euro on Thursday, while the yen was smarting from its sharpest drubbing in a month as the highest US inflation since 1990 fanned bets on rate hikes.

The euro fell 1 percent at $1.1476, its lowest since July 2020, after headline US CPI came in at 6.2 percent overnight. It was pinned at that level early in the Asia session and lacks chart support until around $1.12.

Sterling declined 1.2 percent to $1.3401, its lowest since December 2020 and the yen reversed gains of this week and fell 0.8 percent to 114.00 per dollar.

Emerging markets currencies also declined on dollar's broad rise, with MSCI's EM currencies index making its sharpest drop in two months as US Treasury yields rose.

The rates moves, especially at the short end, suggest traders believe the Federal Reserve will step in to hike interest rates if prices keep running higher, National Australia Bank's head of FX strategy, Ray Attrill told Reuters.

The market is still conferring a degree of credibility on the Fed, that they are not going to allow very high inflation to persist indefinitely, he said.

According to him, if the dollar index moves higher than 95, investors might start to get out of the way.

The U.S. data showed price rises extending into rents, which could drive pressure on wages, both lengthening and broadening the pandemic's inflationary pulse.

In its wake, the difference between five-year U.S. yields and yields at the same tenor in Japan and Germany stand at their widest - in favour of Treasuries - since early 2020.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars fell against the dollar's broad rise on Wednesday, but have found support at around one-month lows as investors figure that rates are also going up to counter inflation in the Antipodes.

The Aussie steadied at $0.7331 in Asia and the kiwi at $0.7065.

Australian labour data is due at 0030 GMT but analysts say it will be difficult to interpret as the survey period only partially covers the reopening of major cities from pandemic-imposed restrictions.

Further dollar gains likely depend on clues about the Fed's next moves, and on whether the inflation jump - which also sparked selling in stock markets - puts a broader weight on the mood.

"From an FX standpoint we are in a stand-off," said Deutsche Bank strategist Alan Ruskin.

"On the dollar we have the classic dilemma - if Fed won't respond to high inflation it is dollar negative; if the Fed brings forward tightening it is USD positive. Right now the dollar is broadly stuck between these two worlds."

British growth data is due later in the day.

Currency bid prices at 0004 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar

$1.1482 $1.1477 +0.04% -6.02% +1.1487 +1.1476

Dollar/Yen

113.9450 113.9000 +0.00% +10.27% +113.9450 +0.0000

Euro/Yen

130.82 130.72 +0.08% +3.07% +130.8500 +130.7200

Dollar/Swiss

0.9181 0.9182 +0.01% +3.79% +0.9182 +0.9180

Sterling/Dollar

1.3408 1.3402 +0.05% -1.85% +1.3413 +1.3405

Dollar/Canadian

1.2489 1.2499 -0.08% -1.92% +1.2495 +1.2472

Aussie/Dollar

0.7331 0.7326 +0.07% -4.70% +0.7334 +0.7325

NZ

Dollar/Dollar 0.7059 0.7058 +0.03% -1.69% +0.7068 +0.7060

