  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency

Dollar finds footing on US economy as euro falters

Updated : March 29, 2021 11:11 AM IST

The yen, which is sensitive to gaps in returns on US and Japanese government debt has fallen about 5.7 percent, its worst quarterly performance since late 2016.
while the franc is down 5.8 percent for its worst performance since the third quarter of 2014.
Dollar finds footing on US economy as euro falters
Published : March 29, 2021 11:11 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Phase 1 polls: 84% turnout in West Bengal, 77% in Assam

Phase 1 polls: 84% turnout in West Bengal, 77% in Assam

West Bengal: 10 held for violence during phase 1 of polling

West Bengal: 10 held for violence during phase 1 of polling

Seven of top 10 companies lose over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap

Seven of top 10 companies lose over Rs 1 lakh crore in m-cap

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement