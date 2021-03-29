Dollar finds footing on US economy as euro falters Updated : March 29, 2021 11:11 AM IST The yen, which is sensitive to gaps in returns on US and Japanese government debt has fallen about 5.7 percent, its worst quarterly performance since late 2016. while the franc is down 5.8 percent for its worst performance since the third quarter of 2014. Published : March 29, 2021 11:11 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply