Dollar dominance will cap upside for the Euro Updated : May 19, 2021 07:56:08 IST Europe will take time to recover back to pre-pandemic levels and rising yield will not support ECB’s plan of action. In Rupee terms, the Euro-Rupee pair is restricted its movement into a narrow range of 88.50-89.50 zone. We expect Euro-Dollar to make a medium-term top near the 1.2190-1.2220 zone and retrace back atleast up to 1.2000 to 1.1950 zone. Published : May 19, 2021 07:55 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply