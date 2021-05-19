  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency

Dollar dominance will cap upside for the Euro

Updated : May 19, 2021 07:56:08 IST

Europe will take time to recover back to pre-pandemic levels and rising yield will not support ECB’s plan of action.
In Rupee terms, the Euro-Rupee pair is restricted its movement into a narrow range of 88.50-89.50 zone.
We expect Euro-Dollar to make a medium-term top near the 1.2190-1.2220 zone and retrace back atleast up to 1.2000 to 1.1950 zone.
Dollar dominance will cap upside for the Euro
Published : May 19, 2021 07:55 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

India reports record rise in COVID-19 daily fatalities; active cases down by over 1 lakh

India reports record rise in COVID-19 daily fatalities; active cases down by over 1 lakh

Mumbai reports less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for first time since March 2

Mumbai reports less than 1,000 COVID-19 cases for first time since March 2

Credit Suisse to hire 1,000+ IT employees in India in 2021

Credit Suisse to hire 1,000+ IT employees in India in 2021

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement