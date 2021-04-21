Dogecoin ranks among world’s top 5 cryptos, overall value beats blue-chip companies Updated : April 21, 2021 08:22 PM IST The social media frenzy to push the prices of the meme cryptocurrency started on Reddit Dogecoin price surged after recent tweet by Elon Musk Dogecoin has now become bigger than the market cap of Ford Motor Company Published : April 21, 2021 08:22 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply