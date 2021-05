Elon Musk early on Tuesday asked his followers in a poll on Twitter whether Tesla Inc should accept payment in dogecoin. Musk's latest tweet comes just days after he said that his commercial rocket company, SpaceX, will accept the meme-inspired cryptocurrency as payment.

"Do you want Tesla to accept Doge?" Musk asked about 53.8 million of his followers on Twitter.

Musk's tweets this year have turned the once-obscure digital currency, which began as a social media joke, into a speculator's dream.