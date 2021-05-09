  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency

Cryptocurrency ethereum is flourishing but risks linger

Updated : May 09, 2021 01:00:10 IST

The first phase of an upgrade called Ethereum 2.0 launched last year is aimed at addressing the network's tech issues on speed, efficiency, and scalability.
Ethereum's market cap on Friday was $410 billion, second to bitcoin's at more than $1 trillion, according to data tracker CoinGecko.com.
Cryptocurrency ethereum is flourishing but risks linger
Published : May 09, 2021 12:39 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

Lending a helping hand: India Cares helps 1,500 to 2,000 people in just a month

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

UltraTech Cement Q4 net profit down 45% to Rs 1,774 crore

Expect 1.2% drop in GDP due to COVID-19 second wave; may see a 3rd wave: S&P Global

Expect 1.2% drop in GDP due to COVID-19 second wave; may see a 3rd wave: S&P Global

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement