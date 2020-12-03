Currency Cryptocurrencies surpass equity markets in 2020: Here's a list of the best-ones Updated : December 03, 2020 09:09 PM IST PayPal's big move of supporting the largest cryptocurrencies received a plethora of cheerful feedback from the investors. Furthermore, Joe Biden's victory at the US Presidential Elections 2020 remained another trigger behind the gains that digital coins made this year. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.