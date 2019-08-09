Govt may propose bill to ban cryptocurrencies in next Parliament session, says report

The Centre has informed the Supreme Court of India that it will introduce the Banning of Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2019, in the next parliament session after an expert panel recommended the complete ban on private cryptocurrencies in the country, the Financial Express.Â

The inter-ministerial panel that was set up to look into the legality of cryptocurrencies, recommended a complete ban on private cryptocurrencies and asked the Centre to consider launching its own digital money, the report said.

However, it also asked the government to keep an open mind on the potential issuance of cryptocurrencies by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the report further added.

As per the draft bill, the law will criminalise the use of private cryptocurrencies and recommended fine and imprisonment up to 10 years for anyone dealing in the virtual currency, the report added.