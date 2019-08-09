Currency
Govt may propose bill to ban cryptocurrencies in next Parliament session, says report
Updated : August 09, 2019 11:54 AM IST
The inter-ministerial panel that was set up to look into the legality of cryptocurrencies, recommended a complete ban on private cryptocurrencies and asked the Centre to consider launching its own digital money, the report said.Â
However, it also asked the government to keep an open mind on the potential issuance of cryptocurrencies by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the report further added.Â
