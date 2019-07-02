Currency
Bitcoin's recoils 30% from 2019 highs, falls below $10,000
Updated : July 02, 2019 05:58 PM IST
Bitcoin skidded as much as 9 percent on Tuesday, falling below the $10,000 mark.
On Wednesday last week, it touched $13,880, its highest since January 2018, on hopes that Facebook's unveiling of its Libra cryptocurrency would drive adoption of digital coins.
Other major cryptocurrencies including Etherum and Ripple's XRP also fell 4 percent and 5.5 percent respectively.
