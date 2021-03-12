Bitcoin's market cap crosses $1 trillion again as risky rally continues Updated : March 12, 2021 11:53 AM IST The price of Bitcoin extended its winning streak to a seventh session on Thursday. It zoomed past the $56k level and briefly hovered near the $58k level on Thursday. The digital asset finally closed at $57,500-level as of 4 pm ET, adding 2% in 24 hours. Published : March 12, 2021 11:40 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply