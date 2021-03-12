  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Currency

Bitcoin's market cap crosses $1 trillion again as risky rally continues

Updated : March 12, 2021 11:53 AM IST

The price of Bitcoin extended its winning streak to a seventh session on Thursday.
It zoomed past the $56k level and briefly hovered near the $58k level on Thursday.
The digital asset finally closed at $57,500-level as of 4 pm ET, adding 2% in 24 hours.
Bitcoin's market cap crosses $1 trillion again as risky rally continues
Published : March 12, 2021 11:40 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Bitcoin's market cap crosses $1 trillion again as risky rally continues

Bitcoin's market cap crosses $1 trillion again as risky rally continues

Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, lays out next phase of COVID fight

Biden signs $1.9 trillion stimulus bill, lays out next phase of COVID fight

Explained: All you need to know about Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion US stimulus bill

Explained: All you need to know about Joe Biden’s $1.9-trillion US stimulus bill

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement