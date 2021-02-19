  • SENSEX
Bitcoin yay or nay: Cryptocurrency an asset for some, just a bubble for others

Updated : February 19, 2021 08:47 PM IST

The Bitcoin spike has been termed "unsustainable" by JP Morgan analysts, who have said the price surge this year has been “more influenced by speculative flows".
According to a Reuters report, Ontario Securities Commission approved the launch of Purpose Bitcoin ETF by Toronto-based asset management company Purpose Investments Inc.
