The value of Tesla shares and of Bitcoin may be going through the roof, but legendary value investor and vice-chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Charlie Munger remains unimpressed. On Wednesday, Munger said he did not think the cryptocurrency could end up becoming the medium of exchange for the world as it was too volatile.

During an interview at the Daily Journal’s annual shareholder’s meeting on Wednesday, the long-time business partner of Warren Buffett termed Bitcoin as an artificial substitute for gold and said he would never buy any Bitcoin since he anyway never bought gold.

Recently Tesla announced that it had bought $1.5 billion worth of the cryptocurrency, further fuelling the rally in Bitcoin and sending it shooting past $50,000.

Asked whether he thought it was crazier for Bitcoin to hit $50,000 or for Tesla to reach a fully diluted enterprise value $1 trillion , Munger quoted writer Samuel Johnson, saying, “I can’t decide the order of precedency between a flea and a louse”. “Well, I have the same difficulty that Samuel Johnson once had when he got a similar question, he said, ‘I can’t decide the order of precedency between a flea and a louse,’ and I feel the same way about those choices. I don’t know which is worse.” He added they “would not be following Tesla in the Bitcoin”.

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/02/24/munger-on-tesla-at-1-trillion-50000-bitcoin-i-dont-know-whats-worse.html

Asked if the biggest threat to banking was Bitcoin or digital wallets like PayPal or Apple Pay, Munger said, “I don’t think I know what the future of banking is, and how the payment system will evolve. I do think that a properly run bank is a great contributor to civilization and that the central banks of the world like controlling their own banking system and their own money supplies. So I don’t think Bitcoin is going to end up becoming the medium of exchange for the world. It’s too volatile to serve well as a medium of exchange.”

Munger added Bitcoin reminded him of what Oscar Wilde said about fox hunting. “He said it was the pursuit of the uneatable by the unspeakable,” Munger said.